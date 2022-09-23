SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Cut by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 127,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,684. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

