SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. 206,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,684. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.