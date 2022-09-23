SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 164,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

