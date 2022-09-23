SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.75

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.75 and last traded at $76.75, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,988,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,327,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,231,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

