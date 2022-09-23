Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.34. Spok has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

In related news, Director Randy Hyun acquired 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spok news, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 139,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $1,018,442.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,038.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 319,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,899. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 491.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the second quarter worth $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 14.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 46.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,900 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

