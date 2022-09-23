Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CXM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,578. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,120 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprinklr by 200.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.