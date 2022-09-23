Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CXM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,578. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,120 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprinklr by 200.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.