Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.36

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

