Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

CEF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 3,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,900. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.