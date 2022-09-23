Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) versus FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Financial Contrast

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FBC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 0.91% 2.53% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FBC and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Stagwell has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than FBC.

This table compares FBC and Stagwell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.34 $21.04 million $0.21 31.57

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than FBC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stagwell beats FBC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBC

(Get Rating)

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.