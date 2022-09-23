Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0012

Starbase (STAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $219,754.02 and approximately $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060069 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00070792 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077862 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

