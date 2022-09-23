Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

