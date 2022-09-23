Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.21 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $937.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. Benchmark cut their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

