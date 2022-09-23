Steem Reaches One Day Volume of $22.58 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.56 million and $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00689033 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000702 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011101 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007860 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.io.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
