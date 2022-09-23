Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.43.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. Avantor has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Avantor by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avantor by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Avantor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.