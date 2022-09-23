Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $8.31 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

