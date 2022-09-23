Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 23rd (ALGT, CENTA, DHC, HTBI, JKS, LDOS, LMT, MHK, NVTA, PATK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 23rd:
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
