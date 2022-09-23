Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 23rd (ALGT, CENTA, DHC, HTBI, JKS, LDOS, LMT, MHK, NVTA, PATK)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 23rd:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.