Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $445.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.59. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 181.56% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 20.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.