Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.
Berkshire Grey Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $445.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.59. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.93.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 181.56% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey Company Profile
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
