Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 342,710 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 206,458 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 6.6 %

XLE stock traded down $5.00 on Friday, reaching $70.70. 5,194,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,161,156. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.