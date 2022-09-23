StockNews.com Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PLAY opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

