StockNews.com Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.