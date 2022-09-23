StockNews.com Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to “Hold”

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

