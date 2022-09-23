Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 11.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 10,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 232,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 12.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $513.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

