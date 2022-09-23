StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 65,458 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

