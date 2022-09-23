Stratec (ETR:SBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.60

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €77.60 ($79.18) and last traded at €78.80 ($80.41), with a volume of 10037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €78.00 ($79.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is €87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.92. The firm has a market cap of $955.81 million and a P/E ratio of 34.82.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

