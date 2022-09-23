Strike (STRK) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Strike (STRK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $16.85 or 0.00086967 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $110.21 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike launched on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

