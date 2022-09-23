StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.33. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day moving average of $214.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.