StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 238 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $41,938,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

AWK stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.