StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

BIV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. 9,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,757. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

