StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $276.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,490,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.43 and a 200 day moving average of $312.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

