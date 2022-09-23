StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 10,329 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance
ADM stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. 98,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,687. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Featured Articles
