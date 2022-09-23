StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLV. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 240.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. 2,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92.

