Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.8% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.11.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

