Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.89

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$54.89 and last traded at C$54.96, with a volume of 404103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.35. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The company has a market cap of C$32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

