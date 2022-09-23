Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.72

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Super Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Super Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

