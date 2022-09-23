SuperFarm Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $121.50 million and $4.27 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011034 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
SuperFarm Coin Profile
SuperFarm’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SuperFarm is www.superfarm.com.
Buying and Selling SuperFarm
