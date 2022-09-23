Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $80.25. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

