Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $80.25. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.
Swiss Re Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Re (SSREF)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.