Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $4.49. Sylogist shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Sylogist Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

