Synapse Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (SNP)

Synapse Network (SNP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Synapse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Synapse Network has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011039 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Synapse Network Coin Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
