Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after acquiring an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

