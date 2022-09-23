Tap (XTP) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tap (XTP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Tap has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $660.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 9,982,450,000 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

