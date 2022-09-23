TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 1.7%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
