TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 1.7%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TDCX by 28.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in TDCX by 334.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $23,372,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

