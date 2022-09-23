TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.1 %

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

