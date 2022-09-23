Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.32

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.32 and last traded at $122.57, with a volume of 1043332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
