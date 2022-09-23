Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.32

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.32 and last traded at $122.57, with a volume of 1043332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,930,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,349,000 after acquiring an additional 540,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,400,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 291,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,097,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,947,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,813,000 after acquiring an additional 282,237 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

