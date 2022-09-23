Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.77

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 429562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.18.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

