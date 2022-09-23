Tenset Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103,869.00 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Tenset has a market cap of $233.15 million and $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00006384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002032 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00043629 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

10SET is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,965,162 coins. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

