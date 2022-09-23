Tenshi (TENSHI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,809.00

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Tenshi has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tenshi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenshi has a market cap of $982.47 million and $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tenshi Profile

Tenshi was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenshi is kishu.com. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu.

Buying and Selling Tenshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

