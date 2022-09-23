Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.71

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 3376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Ternium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ternium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Articles

