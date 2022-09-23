Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 310.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 226.18 ($2.73) on Friday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 222.70 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,135.00.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

