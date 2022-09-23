Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
Shares of TUFBY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Thai Union Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.
Thai Union Group Public Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.
About Thai Union Group Public
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.
