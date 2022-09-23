The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $145.85

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.85 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($1.93). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 155.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 22,162 shares.

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.92. The stock has a market cap of £58.28 million and a P/E ratio of 586.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.